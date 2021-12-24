A tough year with hopes for better but we cannot disrespect COVID-19

December 24, 2021

Wow here we go again. Who would have believed we are back in this space again with COVID-19 and its derivatives surrounding our lives. Yes, we are all so over COVID-19 but COVID-19 is not through with us. So, we must learn to live with it.

Your best bet is to become vaccinated. That includes all people down to five-years of age. Do be proactive and get your booster shot as it has been shown to improve immunity to the Omicron variant. Strongly advise those in your orbit to be vaccinated. It not only protects you but protects others you love. For those kids below five, the best advice is to have them surrounded by people who have been vaccinated.

Many of the experts have suggested that you curtail travel this Christmas because of the surging variant population. Take heed, it is the best way. Remember the surging cases will ultimately overwhelm our healthcare system.

Take pity on the doctors, nurses, techs, and ancillary care people. They have been fighting a nonstop war for almost two years. I assure you we are tired and exhausted.

If you must visit family, take the added step of getting a test right before you visit. These home tests are available. They may be self-administered and are fairly accurate. Do take advantage of the security they give you that you are not infecting anyone. If you are ill, take the added step of just staying home. Is it worth infecting others?

Yes, it is cold, but the recommendations are to gather outside or in a room with good ventilation or a window open. Take heed to this recommendation.

Yes, it has been a tough year and we all have hopes and dreams of a better 2022 but if we continue to disrespect COVID-19, it will not happen.

Happy Holidays.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.