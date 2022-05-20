2nd Annual Nurses Ball

/ May 20, 2022

The Carolina Nurses League presented ‘A Red Carpet Affair’ featuring the 2nd Annual Nurses Ball on Saturday, May 14 at George K’s Banquet Hall on Cedar Fork Road in Greensboro. The Nurses Ball is held in conjunction with Celebrating National Nurses Week.

The Carolina Nurses League’s mission is to foster relationships with nurses in all specialties and education levels in North Carolina and beyond. The Nurses League strives to empower and support nurses while working in their profession and at retirement. The Annual Nurses Ball is an effort to recognize nurses for all that they do in the care of others.

The League provides scholarships to those who desire to follow their calling to serve the community and the world as licensed clinicians. This year’s theme used an acronym that is well known to the profession. The theme is Courage, Perseverance, and Resilience, affectionately referred to as CPR.

The Nurses Ball was attended by approximately 250 individuals at George K’s.

Dr. Irish Gaymon-Spencer was Mistress of Ceremony. Highlights included Nancy Vaughan, mayor of the City of Greensboro reading a Proclamation; Timothy T Henderson, president of the Carolina Nurses League giving opening remarks; Greetings from Sharon Hightower, Councilwoman and Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff; and a dance performance was by the group, Smooth Groove. Special awards and presentations were as follows:

Nursing Director of the Year, Dr. Amelia Davis.

Nurse Practitioner of the Year, Mary Yonjof.

Certified Nurse Aide of the Year, Lore Alston.

Nursing Excellence of the Year, Tomika Williams.

Nursing Leader of the Year, Dr. Tiffany Morris.

The Advocate of the Year, Pat Gibbons.

Registered Nurse of the Year, Rae Bartell.

Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year, Barbara Newcomb.

