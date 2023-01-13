Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
2023 UNCG Basketball vs. Samford
Joe Daniels
/
January 13, 2023
UNCG grad-student Mohammed Abdulsalam contributed nine points and nine rebounds in their loss to Samford University. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.
Spartans senior guard Keyshaun Langley had 16 points against Samford Saturday at the GSO Coliseum in a 70-68 SoCon loss. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.
Dante Treacy, a senior guard drive to the basket against a Samford defender. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.
Bas Leyte, a UNCG senior forward scores in the paint against Samford. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.
