2023 MLK Day Parade

/ January 19, 2023

The NAACP Greensboro branch held its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade on Monday (Jan. 16).

This was the first time the parade was held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The parade began at the Benbow Professional Center on MLK Jr. Drive. The honorary marshals were Dr. George Kilpatrick, a Greensboro physician and Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh. The grand marshals were Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins and Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday was established in 1983 and coincides with the civil rights leader’s birthday, which is Jan. 15, 1929.

Had he lived, Dr. King would be 94-years-old.