Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, January 21, 2023

2023 MLK Day Parade

Joe Daniels / January 19, 2023

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

The NAACP Greensboro branch held its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade on Monday (Jan. 16).

This was the first time the parade was held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The parade began at the Benbow Professional Center on MLK Jr. Drive. The honorary marshals were Dr. George Kilpatrick, a Greensboro physician and Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh. The grand marshals were Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins and Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday was established in 1983 and coincides with the civil rights leader’s birthday, which is Jan. 15, 1929.

Had he lived, Dr. King would be 94-years-old.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Ways to achieve a work-life balance

January 19, 2023

Lady Rams secure victory over Falcons

January 19, 2023

Bennett hosts alumna Benin Lemus for the virtual book launch

January 19, 2023

2023 MLK Day Parade

January 19, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter