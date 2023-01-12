2023 ML King Jr. Day of Service Activities

/ January 12, 2023

Greensboro Events

Friday, January 13th

Temple Emanuel

Friday Evening 7:30 p.m. Shabbat Service at 1129 Jefferson Road; Greensboro.

This annual service honors the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and reaches out to facilitate dialogue within the community. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King and lift up the work of fighting racism and bigotry. Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell, Senior Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church in Greensboro will be the keynote speaker for this celebration.

Saturday, January 14th

The GOAT Awards

7 p.m. The Carolina Theatre; 310 S Greene Street; Greensboro.

Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence and Families Against Senseless Killings is calling for an MLK Cease Fire Month and hosting an awards ceremony that recognizes community members.

UNC Greensboro MLK Day of Service Campus Events

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elliott University Center; 507 Stirling St.; Greensboro.

Sunday, January 15th

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion 1500 Barber Park Drive Greensboro.

The Volunteer Center’s 14th annual in-house Day of Service. Activities include service projects, a nonprofit fair, children’s activities, community art project and food drive.

Gospel Fest

Location TBA

Time TBA

Monday, January 16th

Human Relations Commission Breakfast

7 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center; 3121 W Gate City Blvd; Greensboro. The City of Greensboro Human Rights Commission’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast will feature Cone Health Chief Inclusion Officer Niketa Greene as the keynote speaker. The theme is “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Human Rights Pioneers.” An inaugural class of Every Day Champions of civil rights in Greensboro will be honored at the event.

The Human Rights Commission has determined the breakfast is sold out. Anyone (or organization) unable to obtain tickets, may participate by watching the program online or by becoming an event sponsor. Contact the Human Rights office at (336) 373-2038 for more information.

MLK Day Parade

Lineup at 10 a.m.

Parade starts at 11 a.m.

2031 MLK Drive, Greensboro

The NAACP Greensboro Branch is hosting the annual parade to start at Benbow Professional Center. Parade submissions are accepted until Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. Call (336) 272-5779 for more information.

MLK Freedom Walk

11 a.m.

Country Park, Shelter 1, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

On-site registration beings at 10:30 a.m. Respected community leader and humanitarian, Shirley Frye will share a brief inspirational message prior to the walk. Attendees are encouraged to donate paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, sanitary napkins, or food gift cards to support children experiencing homelessness in Guilford County. Items collected for donation may be dropped off during the event in the parking lot near the carousel in Country Park until 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Organizations, faith groups, students and individuals may receive community service hours for participating. For more information, call (336) 303-6353.

18th Annual MLK Interfaith Worship Service

12 p.m. Saint James Presbyterian Church; 820 Ross Ave; Greensboro.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church of Greensboro.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Program will focus on the museum’s “Three American Foundings Series” presented by Professor Will Harris from University of Pennsylvania and principal scholar at ICRCM. Mon., Jan. 16, 2:30 – 4 p.m. (on-site and online). Register at www.sitinmovement.org. 134 S. Elm St.; Greensboro N.C. 27401.

Wednesday, January 18

MLK Day Celebration

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. N.C. A&T State University’s Harrison Auditorium.

Presented by Guilford College, N.C. A&TSU and Guilford Technical Community College.

High Point Events

Saturday, January 14th

Martin Luther King Jr. High Point Community Parade, 1 p.m.

The Carl Chavis YMCA presents the annual MLK parade. The MLK Day parade is family friendly, entertaining, and fun opportunity for the businesses, social and community groups that make a city strong to come out and be recognized, while supporting a common cause. The parade will start on the corner of Green St. and S. Main Street and end at Qubein Ave. (formerly Montlieu) and N. Main Street.

Monday, January 16th

Breakfast & Oratorical Contest

8 a.m.: The MLK Day Breakfast will be held in the Qubein Conference Center at High Point University. This event is sponsored by the Ministers Conference of High Point & Vicinity. Awards for the Oratorical Contest will be given at the 6 p.m. service at Williams Memorial CME Church (details below).

Worship Service

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The High Point University MLK Day Worship Service will be held at 11 a.m., January 16th. Music will be led by Genesis Gospel Choir and guests.

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening Worship Service and Oratorical Presentation at Williams Memorial CME Church. The evening service will kick off with a pre-recorded video of students presenting their speeches for the oratorical competition followed by the awarding of scholarships. The service will be live-streamed on Williams Memorial’s website.

9th Annual Hunger Banquet

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For the 9th consecutive year, a committee of the Bonner Leadership Program at High Point University will host a campus and community-wide Hunger Banquet in conjunction with city of High Point’s weekend celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The Hunger Banquet is an interactive dialogue on hunger, poverty, and socioeconomic status that increases awareness of community need and ways to become involved in alleviating hunger in the community. Following dinner, time is utilized for reflection, guided discussion, and networking.

For more information, contact Kimberly Drye-Dancy at High Point University: kdryedan@highpoint.edu.

Wednesday, January 18

High Point Library Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive, High Point)

Some of Dr. King’s keepsake letters advocating for civil rights will be read by a staff member from the High Point Public Library in honor of his 94th birthday. Adults ages “50 and better” are invited to attend this “Reading Keepsakes” event. There is no charge, but advance registration is required by calling (336) 883-3584.