2022 High School Graduations

The Middle College at A&T graduates celebrate this important milestone. L-R: Aaron Fant (UNC Greensboro), Darin Fant (GTCC), Jadon Floyd (Johnson & Wales) and Landon George (Winston-Salem State University). Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

The Middle College at A&T graduates celebrate this important milestone. L-R: Aaron Fant (UNC Greensboro), Darin Fant (GTCC), Jadon Floyd (Johnson & Wales) and Landon George (Winston-Salem State University). Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.