2022 High School Graduations

Graduates of the Middle College at N.C. A&T are minutes away from marching into ceremony: Graduates Tiquin Southerland (GTCC), left, Braden McCall, (N.C. A&T State University), Jaylen Williams (UNC Charlotte), Dominique Burney (GTCC), Chris Higgins (Winston-Salem State University), Ryan Barnes (Morehouse College), JayVion Alston (GTCC), Aaron Fant (UNC Greensboro), Darin Fant (GTCC) and Isaiah Horne, (N.C. A&T), center front. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.
