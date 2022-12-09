Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Search for:
Greensboro weather
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Home
news
education
Photo Gallery
opinion
sports
Arts & Entertainment
Healthy Living
About Us
Staff
Contact Us
Where To Find
Media Kit
Advertise
Subscribe
2022 Greensboro Festival of Lights
Kevin Dorsey
/
December 9, 2022
Share this article:
Lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Greensboro. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Greensboro. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Ice sculptures sculpted live downtown. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Ice sculptures sculpted live downtown. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
The North Carolina A&T State University Fellowship Gospel Choir. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
The North Carolina A&T State University Fellowship Gospel Choir. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Art in LeBauer Park. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Art in LeBauer Park. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Zoo City Pickers perform. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Zoo City Pickers perform. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.
Advertisement
Latest Headlines
Whirlies advance to the NCHSAA 4-A State Championship
December 9, 2022
Students learn about agriculture at the A&T Farm
December 9, 2022
National NAACP suspends two NC branch presidents connected to Justice Coalition
December 9, 2022
It’s the Greensboro Holiday Parade!
December 8, 2022
Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.
Advertise With Us
|
Contact Us
|
Follow Us On Twitter
The Carolina Peacemaker © 2022 | All Rights Reserved | A part of the BlackPressUSA Network
807 Summit Avenue | Greensboro, NC 27405 | 336.274.6210 |
editor@carolinapeacemaker.com
Admin login