Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, December 10, 2022

2022 Greensboro Festival of Lights

Kevin Dorsey / December 9, 2022

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Whirlies advance to the NCHSAA 4-A State Championship

December 9, 2022

Students learn about agriculture at the A&T Farm

December 9, 2022

National NAACP suspends two NC branch presidents connected to Justice Coalition

December 9, 2022

It’s the Greensboro Holiday Parade!

December 8, 2022
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter