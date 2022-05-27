2022 Carolina Blues Festival

/ May 27, 2022

The longest-running Blues Festival in the Southeastern United States returned to Greensboro for the 36th year this past weekend with acts performing at LeBauer Park. The festival involved seven acts plus vendors, food and full bar service.

Artist included: Castro Coleman a-k-a Mr. Sipp, “The Mississippi Blues Child;” Vanessa Collier, with soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting; Stephen Hull playing his sweet, soulful guitar; Sean Alexander McDonald, known as “Mack” McDonald a blues singer/guitar protégé; Jayy Hopp, an electric player but getting more comfortable playing acoustic, finger picking style; Jontavious Willis delivered timeless, dynamic vocals with his blues; TC Carter was a child prodigy in rhythm and blues on the lead guitar and did not disappoint.

It was a warm day but the crowd was enthusiastic and welcoming.