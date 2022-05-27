Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, May 28, 2022

2022 Carolina Blues Festival

George Curtis / May 27, 2022

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Running with the Wind

May 27, 2022

The importance of baby formula

May 27, 2022

2022 Carolina Blues Festival

May 27, 2022

Former N.C. NAACP President suspended, vows to sue

May 27, 2022
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter