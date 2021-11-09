Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

2021 GHOE Photos

George Curtis / November 8, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

A&T’s nine-game Homecoming winning streak comes to end with Monmouth win

November 5, 2021

Dia de Muertos at Casa Azul of Greensboro

November 5, 2021

City workers rally for retirement pay

November 5, 2021

The Greatest Homecoming on Earth

October 28, 2021
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter