2021 GHOE Photos

Greensboro City Workers Union, chapter of UE Local 150 held a rally ahead of the Greensboro City Council meeting on November 2, addressing years of low wages and unfair retirement pensions for workers with years of service. Bryce Carter, employed in the Field Operations department, holds the megaphone. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

