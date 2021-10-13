Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
2021 Alamance Hispanic Heritage Festival

George Curtis / October 8, 2021

The first annual Alamance Hispanic Heritage Festival sponsored by Alamance Art was held on Saturday, September 25 in Graham, N.C.

The festival included live music, dance, food, crafts, a parade and information booths manned by local resource specialists.

September 15 to October 15 is set aside as National Hispanic Heritage Month a time in which to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Hispanic Heritage Month began as Hispanic Heritage Week and was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

In 1988, the commemorative week was expanded to a month and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.

September 15 was chosen as the starting point for the commemoration because it is the anniversary of the start of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain in 1821. Many other Central American countries also celebrate this Day of Independence.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

