Work of A&T visual artists featured in overseas exhibition

/ March 19, 2020

ERNAKULAM, INDIA – The National Alliance of Artists from Historical Black Colleges and Universities (NAAHBCU), the second largest African American arts organization in the United States, promotes national and international artists, education through the arts and art programs within Historical Black Colleges and Universities, is part of a traveling exhibition in India.

The artwork of 27 participants is featured in the exhibition. Five represent North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCATSU): Marvette Aldrich, Art Department; Roymeico Carter, Art Department; Willie Hooker, Art Department; Vandorn Hinnant, Art Department; and Arthea B. Perry, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“Negritude” is an international exhibition of African American art, first of this kind by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. The show provides an opportunity to engage with the art of another country in Kerala. It is a traveling exhibition that exposes multi-layered confrontations of Afro-Americans. This is their first show in Asia which will be later shown in many other parts of India.

The exhibition is traveling now through April 2020 to Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Museum in Thrissur Kerala; Baranarsi Hindu University in Varanarsi; Visva-Bharati University of Fine Arts in Shantiniketan, Dakshinachitra Museum in Chennai; and Directorate of Art and Culture Museum in Panjim, Goa, India.

The show’s curators are Dr. Peggy Blood, Savannah State University (USA) and Netta Omprakrash (India).