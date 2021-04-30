Winners of the Sixth District Congressional Art CompetitionStaff Reports / April 30, 2021
Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-06) announced the winners of the Sixth District Congressional Art Competition. The first, second, and third place winners had their artwork displayed at the GreenHill Gallery in Greensboro during a congratulatory reception hosted by Rep. Manning on Friday, April 23. The artwork will be displayed at GreenHill Gallery until May 2.
“The winners of this competition are a testament to the creativity and talent of the young people in the Triad,” said Rep. Manning. “Students from across the district submitted more than 65 pieces of outstanding artwork. I will be proud to see the winner’s artwork displayed in the United States Capitol and in my offices.”
Winners:
First Place
Name: Alijah Jones
Title of artwork: “Shift”
Medium: Acrylic, ink
City: High Point
School: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
Second Place
Name: Zoe Wen
Title of artwork: “An Unusual Tour”
Medium: Photography
City: Kernersville
School: Greensboro Day School
Third Place
Winner: Payton Wagner
Title of artwork: “Self-portrait”
Medium: Watercolor
City: Greensboro
School: Greensboro Day School
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the Sixth District. The winning artwork of the district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.