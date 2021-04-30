Winners of the Sixth District Congressional Art Competition

/ April 30, 2021

Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-06) announced the winners of the Sixth District Congressional Art Competition. The first, second, and third place winners had their artwork displayed at the GreenHill Gallery in Greensboro during a congratulatory reception hosted by Rep. Manning on Friday, April 23. The artwork will be displayed at GreenHill Gallery until May 2.

“The winners of this competition are a testament to the creativity and talent of the young people in the Triad,” said Rep. Manning. “Students from across the district submitted more than 65 pieces of outstanding artwork. I will be proud to see the winner’s artwork displayed in the United States Capitol and in my offices.”

Winners:

First Place



Name: Alijah Jones

Title of artwork: “Shift”

Medium: Acrylic, ink

City: High Point

School: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Second Place



Name: Zoe Wen

Title of artwork: “An Unusual Tour”

Medium: Photography

City: Kernersville

School: Greensboro Day School

Third Place



Winner: Payton Wagner

Title of artwork: “Self-portrait”

Medium: Watercolor

City: Greensboro

School: Greensboro Day School

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the Sixth District. The winning artwork of the district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.