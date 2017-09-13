Wildcats capitalize on fumbles, top Whirlies, 31-7

/ September 11, 2017

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats defeated the Grimsley Whirlies 31-7 Monday night at Greensboro’s Jamieson Stadium. Eastern improved to 3-0 while Grimsley dropped to 1-2.

After a scoreless first quarter, Eastern quarterback Dominique Graves capped a 68-yard touchdown drive with a seven-yard touchdown somersault. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led 7-0.

Graves led Eastern with 12-of-15 passes for 121 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a score. The Whirlies marched into the Wildcats red zone before Born Lesane fumbled which led to an Eastern field goad. The Wildcats led 10-0 with two-minutes remaining in the half. Over the next 45 seconds, Grimsley fumbled back-to-back offensive possessions leading to 14 Wildcat points.

Darrell Roberts, an Eastern junior running back, scored two touchdowns, the first on a 4-yard run. Linebacker Justin Spruill returned a 12-yard fumble for a score. Grimsley fell to 24-0 at the half. Roberts scored early in the fourth quarter pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 31-0. Whirlie Christofer Zellous scored the lone Grimsley touchdown on a five-yard run.

This Friday, Eastern will face the Page Pirates at home, while Grimsley will play the Southeast Guilford Falcons at Jamieson Stadium, the Whirlies’ home turf.