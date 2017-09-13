Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , September 13th 2017

Wildcats capitalize on fumbles, top Whirlies, 31-7

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / September 11, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
Grimsley running back Born Lesane’s (#2) second quarter fumble led to a Wildcat touchdown. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Grimsley running back Born Lesane’s (#2) second quarter fumble led to a Wildcat touchdown. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Eastern Guilford quarterback Dominique Graves flies into the end zone. Graves led the Wildcats with 12-of-15 passes for 121 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a score. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Eastern Guilford quarterback Dominique Graves flies into the end zone. Graves led the Wildcats with 12-of-15 passes for 121 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a score. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats defeated the Grimsley Whirlies 31-7 Monday night at Greensboro’s Jamieson Stadium. Eastern improved to 3-0 while Grimsley dropped to 1-2.

After a scoreless first quarter, Eastern quarterback Dominique Graves capped a 68-yard touchdown drive with a seven-yard touchdown somersault. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led 7-0.

Graves led Eastern with 12-of-15 passes for 121 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a score. The Whirlies marched into the Wildcats red zone before Born Lesane fumbled which led to an Eastern field goad. The Wildcats led 10-0 with two-minutes remaining in the half. Over the next 45 seconds, Grimsley fumbled back-to-back offensive possessions leading to 14 Wildcat points.

Darrell Roberts, an Eastern junior running back, scored two touchdowns, the first on a 4-yard run. Linebacker Justin Spruill returned a 12-yard fumble for a score. Grimsley fell to 24-0 at the half. Roberts scored early in the fourth quarter pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 31-0. Whirlie Christofer Zellous scored the lone Grimsley touchdown on a five-yard run.

This Friday, Eastern will face the Page Pirates at home, while Grimsley will play the Southeast Guilford Falcons at Jamieson Stadium, the Whirlies’ home turf.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
Grimsley running back Born Lesane’s (#2) second quarter fumble led to a Wildcat touchdown. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Wildcats capitalize on fumbles, top Whirlies, 31-7

September 11, 2017
Clergy from The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro gathered to announce a healing service for the community to address concerns over the recent rise in homicides in the city. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

Clergy plan healing ceremony for community

September 8, 2017
The elderly are more vulnerable to the flu because as one ages the immune system starts to wane a bit, and not respond to challenges as well.

Influenza vaccinations and the elderly

September 8, 2017
dancers2

One City, One Book Kick-off Block Party

September 8, 2017
Read More
Advertisement

Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter