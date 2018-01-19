Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Whitfield Honored

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / January 19, 2018

Greensboro native and former Southeast High School basketball player Fred Whitfield is honored with the retirement of his high school jersey by school officials. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

Former Greensboro resident Fred Whitfield is an alumnus and a former Southeast Guilford High School basketball player.

He is a graduate of Campbell University and received his law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Whitfield is now the Chief Operating Officer and part owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. He has given back to his community through basketball. Whitfield’s Southeast jersey was retired during a ceremony at the high school on Monday, January, 15.

He is the son of longtime Greensboro residents Fred and Janol Whitfield Sr., who now reside in Charlotte.




