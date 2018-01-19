Whitfield Honored

/ January 19, 2018

Former Greensboro resident Fred Whitfield is an alumnus and a former Southeast Guilford High School basketball player.

He is a graduate of Campbell University and received his law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Whitfield is now the Chief Operating Officer and part owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. He has given back to his community through basketball. Whitfield’s Southeast jersey was retired during a ceremony at the high school on Monday, January, 15.

He is the son of longtime Greensboro residents Fred and Janol Whitfield Sr., who now reside in Charlotte.