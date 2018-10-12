Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Whirlies tame Tigers

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / October 12, 2018

Grimsley 34
Ragsdale 21

Devan Boykins, junior Ragsdale quarterback, is hauled down on a touchdown saving tackle by Grimsley’s Darry Motley. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacermaker

The Ragsdale Tigers of Jamestown celebrated homecoming last Friday (Oct. 5) night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium but Greensboro’s Grimsley Whirlies spoiled the celebration with a 34-21 Metro 4-A conference football victory. Grimsley led 6-0 at halftime on two field goals by kicker Will Caviness.
On the second play from scrimmage, Grimsley quarterback Christofer Zellious connected on a 61-yard touchdown strike to receiver Cameron Wall. Whirlies’ running back Born Lesane tacked on another score pushing the lead to 24-0 before the Tigers responded with 21 second half points. The Tigers ultimately outscored 28-21.

The Whirlies were led by Zellious with 6-of-13 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards on nine carries while Lesane, a senior running back had 30 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Rob Dalton aided the Whirlies with two touchdown receptions on three catches for 64 yards.

Grimsley improved to 4-4 overall, 1-0 in the conference while the Tigers fell to 5-3, 0-1 in the conference.




