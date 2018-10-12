Whirlies tame Tigers

/ October 12, 2018

Grimsley 34

Ragsdale 21

The Ragsdale Tigers of Jamestown celebrated homecoming last Friday (Oct. 5) night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium but Greensboro’s Grimsley Whirlies spoiled the celebration with a 34-21 Metro 4-A conference football victory. Grimsley led 6-0 at halftime on two field goals by kicker Will Caviness.On the second play from scrimmage, Grimsley quarterback Christofer Zellious connected on a 61-yard touchdown strike to receiver Cameron Wall. Whirlies’ running back Born Lesane tacked on another score pushing the lead to 24-0 before the Tigers responded with 21 second half points. The Tigers ultimately outscored 28-21.

The Whirlies were led by Zellious with 6-of-13 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards on nine carries while Lesane, a senior running back had 30 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Rob Dalton aided the Whirlies with two touchdown receptions on three catches for 64 yards.

Grimsley improved to 4-4 overall, 1-0 in the conference while the Tigers fell to 5-3, 0-1 in the conference.