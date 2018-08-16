When will all the lying end?

/ August 16, 2018

Share this article:

I wake up in the morning listening to the craziness in the White House or one of the agencies in this administration or some weird activity over on Capitol Hill. I only write articles for publication once each week, but I truly feel sorry for press who are charged with analyzing, writing and talking about the madness we are witnessing daily. We have a press experiencing more than anything anyone should have to bear everyday they get up and go to work.

For a year and a half, not counting the campaign, we’ve had to listen to thousands of lies from #45. I won’t go into the ones from his staff, agency heads and loyal friends; but they, too, are numerous. At the same time, parents and teachers are expected to teach young people to tell the truth.

This is not getting any better. As we’re coming up to the mid-term elections, there seems to be a race among too many Republicans to see who can do the vilest thing and tell the biggest lie. I wonder if they have any time left over to work for the people who elected them. We already know they do not represent those who did not vote for them.

Something about which to shake your head happens every day that becomes public. One would think that what those same people say and do in private couldn’t be worse, but we’ve learned it can. A few days ago, Rep. Devin Nunes, (Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee) was heard talking behind closed doors, and anything we’ve heard him say in public pales over what he said behind closed doors at a fundraising activity for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (another leader of the Republican Party who serves as House Republican Caucus Chair).

In essence, Rep. Nunes let us know the real reason the Republicans must win the mid-term elections in November. Presumably they must win at all costs. He said if A.G. Jeff Sessions won’t un-recuse himself and Mueller won’t clear the president, then Republicans must remain in control. He suggested not impeaching Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein who is in charge of the Mueller investigation, even though he thinks Rosenstein should be impeached, the Republicans would have to drop everything—so it’s just a matter of time that’s preventing them from impeaching Rosenstein. Just a few weeks ago, the Republican leadership was claiming the notion of impeaching Rosenstein, was just an idea of fringe members, but it wasn’t going anywhere. Now, we hear from Nunes that to impeach him would imperil their ability to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court—a nomination they stole from President Barack Obama’s right to nominate a judge before his term was up.

McMorris Rodgers and Nunes seemed to agree they intend to impeach Rosenstein, but just not until after mid-term elections. At that time they expect to still be in control of the House and the Senate, as well as the Supreme Court. #45 would then be safe no matter what he does to wreck our nation.

Add to that, we have just learned that the first Congressman to endorse #45—Chris Collins (R), the purported richest man in Congress—was just arrested for insider trading.

Rudy Giuliani just said his client, #45, can’t talk with Mueller’s team because he might perjure himself. That can be done only if he lies. From his past record with the truth, Rudy should know — but isn’t it a shame the President can’t be trusted to tell the truth.

When will all of this end? How much more do we have to endure before this whole bunch of liars are sent home.

Dr. E. Faye Williams is President of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. – www.nationalcongressbw.org. She is host of WPFW-89.3 FM’s show Wake Up and Stay Woke.