Wake Forest’s Childress to play in Greece

/ August 7, 2020

THESSALONIKI, Greece – Former Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress signed with G.S. Iraklis B.C., as announced by the club on Friday, July 31.

Childress left his mark on the Demon Deacon program, finishing in the top 10 in three pointers (190), assists (443) and minutes (3,683). He also ended his career with 1,415 career points and 140 steals, which rank 12th in program history.

During his senior season, Childress led Wake Forest in scoring, assists, steals and minutes en route to earning All-ACC honorable mention honors. He averaged 15.6 points per game and 4.6 assists per game.

He and his father Randolph, a current assistant coach for the Demon Deacons, are the highest scoring father-son duo in ACC history with 3,623 combined points.

After playing in the NBA for three seasons, Randolph Childress went on to have an illustrious career abroad, playing for 14 seasons, primarily in Italy.

Brandon Childress is set to join the two-time Greek League Champions in G.S. Iraklis B.C. Last season, the Thessaloniki based club finished seventh in the league standings. The team also qualified for the Champions League qualifying rounds for the 2020-21 season.