Saturday, September 26, 2020

Voting for Our Lives Registration Drive

Staff Reports / September 25, 2020

The Black and Brown Women’s GET OUT THE VOTE (GOTV) Initiative, in partnership with St. James Presbyterian Church and the Beloved Community Center, is hosting a Voting for Our Lives Voter Registration and Voter Information event on October 3, at Shiloh Baptist Church; 1210 S. Eugene Street; Greensboro, N.C. from noon to 3 p.m.

Participants will be able to register to vote, obtain absentee ballot request forms and update their voter information. The early voting schedule will be provided as well as important election dates. Hot dog dinners and sweet treat bags for children will be enjoyed as participants are educated on the reasons to vote. Limited dinners will be available on a first come first served basis. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. All social distancing guidelines will be followed.

For further information, visit: https:/belovedcommunitycenter.org/vote-2020/.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

