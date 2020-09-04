Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Voter Registration Drive

Staff Reports / September 4, 2020

The Saint James Presbyterian Church’s Social Justice Advocacy Ministry, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, will sponsor a Voter Registration event on Saturday, September 12, from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the church, located at 820 Ross Avenue in Greensboro.

The event is open to both unregistered and registered voters wishing to update their registration. Masks are required. The League of Women Voters and the Saint James Social Justice Advocacy Ministry are nonpartisan groups that encourage informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Saturday, September 19, same place and time.




