Vote! Democracy Depends on It

/ October 29, 2020

With only a few days left until the November 3 Election Day, Greensboro residents are making their way to the polls — willing to brave long lines and COVID-19 guidelines.

The NC Board of Elections calculates that there have been 2,830,533 early voting ballots and 821,375 absentee ballots cast across the state. Guilford County voters have already cast 150,843 ballots during the early voting period as of October 27, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections. Board of Elections data indicate that 858 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting at the Barber Park site. The Brown Recreation Center site had its highest total of early ballots on the second day of early voting with 951 ballots cast.

Early voting lasts until October 31 and residents can still utilize same-day registration during early voting if they have not already registered. If new to registering, please bring proof of residency to the polling site such as a utility bill or driver’s license.