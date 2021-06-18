Vitamins are good when taken in the right portions

/ June 18, 2021

Share this article:

One positive thing that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic is that a lot of people are now more mindful of their health. They now see their bodies as the temples that they are.

They are drinking the juice of exercising and realize that their bodies are like motors on an expensive car or like a grand piano that must be fine-tuned to work properly. I see people making sure they are getting adequate rest and sleep. These are things I have been preaching about for years. Most patients finally understand that it is important for the body to receive quality rest in order to perform properly. These same patients, who were once junk food junkies are now more selective in what they eat. They finally understand that their bodies need the highest grade of fuel there is and not the low-grade they were once feeding it. I also see people valuing their family and friends, who have kept them safe and sane as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

These are some of the more positive habits that people have developed during the pandemic and I hope these habits will continue. However, some people have been taking massive doses of supplements such as multivitamins, herbs and minerals in order to help fortify their immune system. That is a fabulous aim, however physicians do not advise patients to consume massive doses of vitamins and supplements.

Vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and people may think it is safe to consume as many as they want. If this is the case, I beg of you to stop and think about this. You are taking vitamins and supplements in order to fortify your body. These substances are making changes in the way your body works. Think about when you are given a prescription and you are told the dosage of that medication you are to take. If you take too little, it does not give the desired effect; take too much and it can get you into trouble. Just like we see people overdose with sleep medications or other drugs in an attempt to harm or kill themselves, we are seeing adverse effects due to excessive dosages of vitamins and supplements.

Take time to check and see what the proper dosage of a particular supplement you are taking should be. Protect yourself and please remember to inform your healthcare provider regarding the vitamins and supplements you may be taking. These supplements can affect the choice of medication a physician may prescribe for you. Be proactive and remember that a little bit of sugar helps the medicine go down, a bag full of sugar is just not needed.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at href=”maito:ideas@blandclinicpa.comideas@blandclinicpa.com.