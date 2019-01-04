Vikings upset Bengals, 68-67 OT

Northwest Guilford rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 1:05 of overtime to stun Greensboro Day School 68-67 for the win.

The Vikings’ Brandon Thomas drove the length of the court and scored with 5.6 seconds left in overtime, and Northwest Guilford ended Greensboro Day’s record run of seven consecutive HEACO boys’ championships at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

With his team leading 67-66, the Bengals’ Carson McCorkle had a chance to extend the lead when he went to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with 16.2 seconds to play. McCorkle missed and Thomas collected the rebound and went the length of the court scoring, to put Northwest up 68-67.

After a timeout by the Vikings (9-2), Greensboro Day (12-4) in bounded but Cam Hayes’ driving shot missed as time expired.

Thomas finished with 21 points. Tournament Most Valuable Player Christian Hampton led Northwest with 24 and Dean Rieber added 17.

Hayes led Greensboro Day with 21 points; Josh Taylor had 17 points and 12 rebounds.