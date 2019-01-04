Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Friday , January 04th 2019

Vikings upset Bengals, 68-67 OT

Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / January 4, 2019

Northwest Guilford junior guard Brandon Thomas(#5) holds up the HEACO Championship trophy and his All-Tournament trophy surrounded by teammates. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

Northwest Guilford junior guard Christian Hampton (#12) was named the Tournament’s MVP. Hampton had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker

Northwest Guilford rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 1:05 of overtime to stun Greensboro Day School 68-67 for the win.

The Vikings’ Brandon Thomas drove the length of the court and scored with 5.6 seconds left in overtime, and Northwest Guilford ended Greensboro Day’s record run of seven consecutive HEACO boys’ championships at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

With his team leading 67-66, the Bengals’ Carson McCorkle had a chance to extend the lead when he went to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with 16.2 seconds to play. McCorkle missed and Thomas collected the rebound and went the length of the court scoring, to put Northwest up 68-67.

After a timeout by the Vikings (9-2), Greensboro Day (12-4) in bounded but Cam Hayes’ driving shot missed as time expired.

Thomas finished with 21 points. Tournament Most Valuable Player Christian Hampton led Northwest with 24 and Dean Rieber added 17.

Hayes led Greensboro Day with 21 points; Josh Taylor had 17 points and 12 rebounds.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

