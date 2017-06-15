Upcoming NCAAP Meeting

/ June 9, 2017

Share this article:

The next Executive Committee meeting of the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church; 1105 Willow Road; 27406. The June Membership Meeting of the Greensboro Branch will be held on Sunday, June 25, 5 p.m. at Trinity AME Zion Church; 631 E. Florida Street; 27406.

To become a member of the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, contact Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, membership chairman, (704) 267-9017.