UNCG wins 13th straight home game

/ November 30, 2018

UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team on Tuesday evening set a new program record for consecutive home victories when the Spartans knocked off Greensboro College by a final of 111-33. The Spartans have now won 13 straight home games dating back to last December.

The victory was also UNCG’s sixth straight this season as the Spartans are now 7-1 through eight games.

“I thought we did some nice things tonight,” said Head Coach Wes Miller. “I thought our pressure really wore them down, particularly in the second half. I thought we came out in the second half and our pressure took a step forward and I thought it was really difficult for them to get into their offense and really difficult for them to get quality shots.”

After a slow start by shooting just 1-of-6 from the field early, UNCG was able to cushion its lead midway through the first half off a 16-0 run to turn the game from a 7-5 deficit to a 21-7 lead. Greensboro College was held without a field goal for more than six minutes as UNCG went on its run, as the Spartans forced the Pride into six turnovers during that span.

That lead was more than doubled heading into halftime as UNCG shot 53 percent from the field while limiting Greensboro College’s offense by forcing 19 turnovers.

Throughout the first half, the Spartans were able to find an advantage from behind the arc, as UNCG shot 50 percent from downtown with five players hitting a three pointer, led by senior guard Francis Alonso who made three. Alonso also led all scorers in the first half with 13 points.

The Spartans began the second half on a 34-0 run before closing out the game with a 78-point victory, the largest margin of victory in program history.

In the second half, UNCG outscored Greensboro College 64-12 as the Spartans shot 60 percent from the field including eight three pointers during the final 20 minutes.

UNCG will return to action this Saturday, traveling to Lexington, Ky., to take on No. 9 Kentucky. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.