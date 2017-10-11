Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , October 11th 2017

UNCG ties W. Carolina

Courtesy UNCG Sports / October 6, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
UNCG junior midfielder Heida Ragney Vidarsdottir (25) tallied a goal in the 18th minute of play giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

UNCG junior midfielder Heida Ragney Vidarsdottir (25) tallied a goal in the 18th minute of play giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Heida Ragney Vidarsdottir tallied a goal in the 18th minute of play, but a flurry of action in the second half paved the way for a 2-2 tie against the Western Carolina Catamounts Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1) at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. The Spartans are now 5-6-2 overall, and 2-1-1 in Southern Conference play. Western Carolina is now 4-7-2, and 1-2-1 in the SoCon.

After going up 1-0 on Vidarsdottir’s early goal, Western Carolina sandwiched a Spartan goal in the 50th and 52nd minute of play. UNCG took advantage of a WCU own goal off of a corner kick to help the Spartans earn the 2-2 draw.

Quiqui Hita led the Spartan offense with seven shots in 80 minutes of play. Hannah Hoeksema added an assist in the match.

Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper played all 110 minutes in goal, earning five saves.

UNCG had a chance to take the lead early, but the Western Carolina goalkeeper was equal to the task. Hita dribbled along the left side of the box and played a ball in to Melanie Spensiero. Spensiero corralled the ball within the six-yard box, but her shot was smothered by the WCU keeper.

UNCG had chances down the stretch as the Spartans outshot the Catamounts 4-1 in the last 10 minutes of regulation. The first overtime was played mostly in the Spartans attacking third of the pitch, but the Spartans managed just one shot in the first ten minutes. The Catamounts outshot the Spartans 3-1 in the second overtime, but the Spartans defense was able to keep the ball out of goal and earned the draw.

UNCGis back in action Friday night as it heads to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the Samford Bulldogs at 8 p.m.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
Some medications are essential but others may not be needed. Ask your health care provider to review your needs.

Are there medications one can get “deprescribed”?

October 6, 2017
UNCG junior midfielder Heida Ragney Vidarsdottir (25) tallied a goal in the 18th minute of play giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

UNCG ties W. Carolina

October 6, 2017
Young-Voters1

A&T and Bennett students march to the polls

October 6, 2017
trump

Oh say, it ain’t so…Trump to visit Greensboro

October 6, 2017
Read More
Advertisement

Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter