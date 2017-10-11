UNCG ties W. Carolina

/ October 6, 2017

Share this article:

Heida Ragney Vidarsdottir tallied a goal in the 18th minute of play, but a flurry of action in the second half paved the way for a 2-2 tie against the Western Carolina Catamounts Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1) at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. The Spartans are now 5-6-2 overall, and 2-1-1 in Southern Conference play. Western Carolina is now 4-7-2, and 1-2-1 in the SoCon.

After going up 1-0 on Vidarsdottir’s early goal, Western Carolina sandwiched a Spartan goal in the 50th and 52nd minute of play. UNCG took advantage of a WCU own goal off of a corner kick to help the Spartans earn the 2-2 draw.

Quiqui Hita led the Spartan offense with seven shots in 80 minutes of play. Hannah Hoeksema added an assist in the match.

Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper played all 110 minutes in goal, earning five saves.

UNCG had a chance to take the lead early, but the Western Carolina goalkeeper was equal to the task. Hita dribbled along the left side of the box and played a ball in to Melanie Spensiero. Spensiero corralled the ball within the six-yard box, but her shot was smothered by the WCU keeper.

UNCG had chances down the stretch as the Spartans outshot the Catamounts 4-1 in the last 10 minutes of regulation. The first overtime was played mostly in the Spartans attacking third of the pitch, but the Spartans managed just one shot in the first ten minutes. The Catamounts outshot the Spartans 3-1 in the second overtime, but the Spartans defense was able to keep the ball out of goal and earned the draw.

UNCGis back in action Friday night as it heads to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the Samford Bulldogs at 8 p.m.