UNCG Spartans rally past Brown Bears, 87-84

/ March 24, 2017

UNCG outscored Brown 30-21 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback Sunday afternoon (March 19) to defeat the Bears 87-84. The Spartans advance to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The 87 points are a season high for the Spartans.

UNCG’s Bailey Williams took over in the final 10 minutes, scoring 15 of her 27 points in the final stanza to push the Spartans to victory. Williams made 11-of-20 attempts from the field, while dishing out six assists.

“It really helps us that we have a point guard that can shoot it and drive it,” said head coach Trina Patterson. “She keeps people off balance. She was really, really good today. To have six assists and no turnovers was outstanding. Bailey is like a quiet assassin. She doesn’t say much and isn’t real vocal all the time but she just really wants it for our team.”

Nadine Soliman netted 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Alexus Willey hit for 13 points, while Te’ja Twitty posted her ninth double-double of the year with 12 points and a team-high eight boards.

“I thought the team shared the ball really well,” stated Patterson. “We had far too many turnovers on Thursday against Charleston Southern. I know that we are capable of a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and I’m really proud of that today. We did a great job of finding the hot shooters.”

On Thursday, March 23, the Spartans will play Milwaukee at home in Fleming Gym. Game begins at 7 p.m.