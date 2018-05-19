UNCG Softball: Spartans head to NCAA Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – UNCG softball team, the 2018 Southern Conference Tournament and Regular Season Champions, will continue its season as the team will head to the regional NCAA Tournament held in Columbia, S.C. The host university is the No. 9 seed University of South Carolina, who will square off against UNCG at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18. Joining the Spartans and Gamecocks in the regional will be Liberty and Hofstra Universities. The tourney will run Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20. The Spartans earned the Southern Conference’s automatic bid after beating No. 6 seed East Tenessee State University 5-2 in the SoCon Championship Game last Saturday. UNCG didn’t drop a single game in the conference tournament, winning all three games on its home fi eld to take its fi rst-ever SoCon Conference Championship. The NCAA Regional appearance will be the second in program history, joining the 1997 team, which won the Big South Tournament.