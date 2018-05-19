Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Tuesday , May 22nd 2018

UNCG Softball: Spartans head to NCAA Regionals

Courtesy UNCG Sports / May 19, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

This week, the UNC Greensboro softball team heads to the Regional NCAA Tournament in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo courtesy UNCG Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – UNCG softball team, the 2018 Southern Conference Tournament and Regular Season Champions, will continue its season as the team will head to the regional NCAA Tournament held in Columbia, S.C. The host university is the No. 9 seed University of South Carolina, who will square off against UNCG at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18. Joining the Spartans and Gamecocks in the regional will be Liberty and Hofstra Universities. The tourney will run Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20. The Spartans earned the Southern Conference’s automatic bid after beating No. 6 seed East Tenessee State University 5-2 in the SoCon Championship Game last Saturday. UNCG didn’t drop a single game in the conference tournament, winning all three games on its home fi eld to take its fi rst-ever SoCon Conference Championship. The NCAA Regional appearance will be the second in program history, joining the 1997 team, which won the Big South Tournament.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

UNCG Softball: Spartans head to NCAA Regionals

May 19, 2018

Giovanni closes Greensboro Bound Literary Festival with presentation at NCA&TSU

May 19, 2018

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquait

May 19, 2018

State Rep. Beasley to NCCU graduates: ‘Step up and be heard’

May 17, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter