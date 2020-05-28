Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Triad healthcare workers honored with aerial salute

Peacemaker Staff Reports / May 28, 2020

Greensboro native Dr. Endya Frye (left, in front) and her healthcare colleagues take photos from the top of the Moses Cone Hospital parking deck of The Bandit Flight Team during the team’s aerial salute to all healthcare workers. Photo by Ivan S. Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker

The Triad’s doctors, nurses and medical staff were honored Tuesday with an aerial salute to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. The flyover was conducted by The Bandit Flight Team and sponsored by the North Carolina Healthcare Association WXII12 and The Triad CW.

The 20-minute “Frontline Flyover” delivered a “signature smoke salute” to healthcare workers at six Triad hospitals, which included Cone Hospital.

“Turning on the smoke is our way to say thank you,” said Jim Kilpatrick, a member of the Bandit Flight Team.

Six planes, including sporting aircraft and Russian Yaks, flew over each hospital in delta formation.




