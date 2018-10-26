Tips for Voting in the General Election

/ October 26, 2018

Register to vote by Oct. 12 or during Early Voting at any Early Voting location in your county.

Vote Early Oct. 17 to Nov. 3 to avoid problems and long lines, or on Election Day (Nov. 6) at your own precinct’s poll.

Check your registration status. Find out if your voter registration is current (and how to update it if it’s not) at ncvoter.org. The regular voter registration deadline is Oct. 12

Use same day registration if you miss the Oct. 12 deadline. Go to an Early Voting site in your county, fill out a form and show one of the following with your name and address: any govt. document, pay stub, utility bill, ban k statement, or student ID + a school document showing your address. E-copies are OK.

Students may register at a campus address if you view it as your home OR at another address where you intend to return.

Past Conviction? In N.C., you can register and vote after completing a felony sentence, including probation or parole time. No extra documents are needed. A civil fine, restitution or misdemeanor doesn’t block your right to vote.

You do NOT need to show an ID to vote except if you use same-day registration or if you are a new voter in the county and your voter registration was not fully verified. In that case, you can show one of the documents in #5 or any current photo ID.

Straight Party voting is not available. Mark your choice in each race. Complete your full ballot (there will be multiple pages). See your ballot at ncvoter.org.

Remember your picks. You can take a paper list or cellphone into the polls to help remember choices, but no photos are allowed. If you mess up the ballot, ask for a new one.

Help others. A near member may help you vote. Voters with a disability or difficulty reading may get help from anyone except their employer or union agent.

Vote by mail. Any voter may do this. Visit ncvoter.org for a request form and rules. Follow them carefully. The request must be received (not just mailed) by Oct. 30.

Early Voting Period is 18 days in 2018, Oct. 17 to Nov. 3 See ncvoter.org or call your county elections board for Early Voting hours and locations.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Vote at your precinct’s poll, not an Early Voting site. Lines are usually longest 7-9 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. For help. Call 888-OUR-VOTE.

Provisional ballots are available at the polls if you go to the wrong precinct on Election Day or have other problems. If you do not receive a ballot, call 888-OUR-VOTE immediately.