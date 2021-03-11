Tigers edge Cowboys, 21-20

March 11, 2021

The Ragsdale Tigers came through with a defensive stand in the last closing seconds and edged nonconference rival Southwest Guilford on Friday, March 5 at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

The Tigers built a 21-6 half time lead on two touchdown passes, an interception and a safety on a blocked punt. The Cowboys scored once in the third and late in the fourth, but missed two critical PAT.

The Cowboys fell to 0-2, while the Tigers improved to 1-1.