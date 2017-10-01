Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Sunday , October 01st 2017

There are more sports than football at homecoming

By Jasmine Lindor, Special to the Peacemaker / September 29, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

If you’re not a football fan or don’t enjoy the large crowd that comes with it, there will be many other sporting events happening on campus during homecoming week.

Women’s golf will be attending the UNCG Starmount Invitational Oct. 2 at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro. Head coach Richard Watkins believes the team will do even better this season than they did last season. The team is led by seniors Sofia Alvarez and Jill Harvison.

Women’s volleyball will be hosting two matches in Moore Gym during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE). The first will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. against Gardner-Webb. The second will be on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against Savannah State. The Aggies will be led by seniors Samara Brown, Alyssa Pitt and Jasmine Lindor. The team currently has a 5-7 record. This event is free and open to the public.

The men and women’s cross country teams will be competing in the Robert Shumake HBCU Challenge on Saturday Oct. 7 as well in Cary, N.C. at Wake Med Soccer Park. The team is led by junior Hakeem Mustafaa and sophomore Kristoni Barnes with Duane Ross as the head coach.

Jasmine Lindor is a senior public relations major at N.C. A&T SU from Cornelius, N.C.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
Steve Sumerford, board chairman and Susan Shumaker, Cone Health Foundation president, are presented with a resolution by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan in recognition of the foundation’s 20th anniversary. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Cone Foundation celebrates 20 years

September 29, 2017
ncat_stadium

Aggies set for showdown with the Delaware State Hornets

September 29, 2017
ncat_golf

There are more sports than football at homecoming

September 29, 2017
gucci-mane

Hip-hop artists Gucci Mane, Migos to headline concert

September 29, 2017
Read More
Advertisement

Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter