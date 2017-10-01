There are more sports than football at homecoming

/ September 29, 2017

Share this article:

If you’re not a football fan or don’t enjoy the large crowd that comes with it, there will be many other sporting events happening on campus during homecoming week.

Women’s golf will be attending the UNCG Starmount Invitational Oct. 2 at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro. Head coach Richard Watkins believes the team will do even better this season than they did last season. The team is led by seniors Sofia Alvarez and Jill Harvison.

Women’s volleyball will be hosting two matches in Moore Gym during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE). The first will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. against Gardner-Webb. The second will be on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against Savannah State. The Aggies will be led by seniors Samara Brown, Alyssa Pitt and Jasmine Lindor. The team currently has a 5-7 record. This event is free and open to the public.

The men and women’s cross country teams will be competing in the Robert Shumake HBCU Challenge on Saturday Oct. 7 as well in Cary, N.C. at Wake Med Soccer Park. The team is led by junior Hakeem Mustafaa and sophomore Kristoni Barnes with Duane Ross as the head coach.

Jasmine Lindor is a senior public relations major at N.C. A&T SU from Cornelius, N.C.