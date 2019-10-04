The Theatre Arts Program at A&T presents Oedipus the ‘Queen’

/ October 4, 2019

Murder is the cause of the gods’ displeasure — and Oedipus, the ruler of Thebes, is the killer? What follows is an unsettling investigation of the past, which begins at a three-way crossroad and ends in a moment of horrifying self-discovery. This age-old tale of the dangers of pride, power, politics and prophecy continues to resonate with audiences today. But under the direction of Miller Lucky Jr.

Oedipus the King is now Oedipus the Queen. Gritty, glamorous and gut-wrenching this Queen rules the kingdom like no King ever could. This production is freely adapted from Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex. This production contains adult language.

Performance Dates and Times:

Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Performances will be at the Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of NC A&T State University.

Cost: Adults – $17; Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students – $11; Children 12 and under – $6; A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card.

For tickets call (336) 334 -7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com. For Group Rates call (336) 334-7519