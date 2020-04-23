The Power of Your Energy

This is a challenging time for all of us. The impact of COVID-19 is piercing. As we navigate these unfamiliar waters with waves and the currents pounding against our hearts and souls, I am reminded that we have the power within each of us to make a difference. We can change the trajectory of this lethal force. The power of our energy is a key to helping defeat the impact of the virus. Everyone must be mindful of our energy.

As a scientist, I realize the force of energy from my days as a student in chemistry class. As I reflect on the scientific principles of matter, everything in the universe is matter and all matter has mass and occupies space. That is everything that exists. The air we breathe, our bodies, trees, food, the sun, the moon, the earth, planets, our minds, all things. Therein lies the fact that all humans are matter. We all matter. Matter has energy and all energy is of a certain frequency. So as we deal with the coronavirus, let us remember that mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually we each possess energy. That energy as with all energy is either absorbed, transferred or transformed. Our energies become a powerful tool for change and healing.

As we practice social distancing and virtual connections, let us be mindful that we need each other and the energy we carry within ourselves should reflect what we want to share, receive and believe. Like attracts like, another scientific principle that is ever so human. Thus, this is the time to surround yourself with positive thinking family and friends and utilize uplifting virtual resources such as podcasts, TED Talks, workshops, videos, healing therapies, meditation and social media to enhance your personal energy. Like building a house, let us establish a positive foundation so that the wind and storms of life will not destroy our “homes.”

When I think of the power of our energy, human beings connected and united with a mission, it will be difficult for negativity to thrive. We will beat COVID-19 together. The lessons learned in the journey will serve to transform us all to our best selves. The power of our energy matters. We can do this together with peace, love and humanity.

Our community remains strong.

Dr. Benita Bell is a Greensboro native and a research scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.