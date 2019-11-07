The Hayes-Taylor YMCA Awards and Recognition Banquet

/ November 7, 2019

The Hayes Taylor Memorial YMCA held its 53rd Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet on Sunday, November 3, at the NC A&T State University Alumni Foundation Center. Milton Grady served as the Master of Ceremonies. Monique Johnson, motivational speaker and co-founder of Made 2 Soar, LLC, served as the keynote speaker.

The more than 300 people in attendance enjoyed a decadent buffet style dinner with musical selections from saxophonist, Travis Wilson.

The Hayes Taylor Y leadership shared some of this year’s successes such as: Raising $140,000 during its 2019 Fundraising Campaign; having more than 160 runners participate in the Y’s 10th Annual 5k race; and maintaining more than 3,300 memberships.

Banquet highlights included five awards presented honoring Campaign Leaders in the Eastern and Western Division. The awards committee presented 14 Annual Awards as well as three Special Award Presentations.