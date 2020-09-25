Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
The Fieldhouse to serve as early voting site, part of Hornets’ ‘Swarm The Polls’ Campaign

Staff Reports / September 25, 2020

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will serve as an early voting site during the 2020 election. The fieldhouse is home of the Charlotte Hornets’ Development team the Greensboro Swarm.

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the home of the Greensboro Swarm basketball team, will serve as an early voting site for Guilford County residents for the upcoming 2020 elections as part of the organization’s “Swarm The Polls” campaign. The organization previously announced that Spectrum Center, the home of the Charlotte Hornets, will host early voting in Mecklenburg County.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to help facilitate the electoral process in Greensboro in addition to Charlotte,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield, a Greensboro native. “We are committed to being good corporate citizens of both communities, and we are proud to be among the first organizations announcing plans to host voting in both our NBA and NBA G League arenas.”

The Fieldhouse will host early voting from October 15-31. Voting hours will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on weekends.

“We are excited to offer the Fieldhouse as an option for Guilford County residents to vote early,” said Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha. “We want to thank the Guilford County Board of Elections and our partners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for supporting our desire to use our building to assist the community as a polling site.”

Unveiled earlier this month, HSE’s Swarm The Polls campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of voting, inform people on how to vote, drive voter registration and encourage voter turnout. The Swarm The Polls website, hornets.com/go-vote, contains a variety of information and resources for voters in both North and South Carolina, including links to register to vote, check registration status, find polling places, request absentee ballots and more.




