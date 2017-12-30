Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
The Bobcat EastBay Classic

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / December 29, 2017

High Point Central coach Joel Battle, team captains Chris Daniel, Chase Whittington and Wade Willis were prensented the Bobcat EastBay Classic game plaque by Ken Free Jr., athletic director at Piedmont Classic High School, after winning the opening round game against New Garden Friends. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

The Bison of High Point Central opened the Bobcat EastBay Classic with an 84-69 victory over the Bears of New Garden Friends Friday night (Dec. 22) at Southeast Guilford High. HP Central was the first of three games on Friday with three more on Saturday night. The Bison improved to 5-5 overall while the Bears fell to 5-4. High Point was led by Dhieu Abwok-Deing with 25 points while teammates Wade Willis and Trent Westray scored 16 and 10 points respectively. New Garden Friends’ Aamad Jeffries led all scorers with a game-high 38 points while Derek Brandon added 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals.

The Bison jumped out to an early 7-1 lead and led 14-7 before the Bears closed on a run to lead 19-14 at the quarter. The Bison outscored the Bears 24-16 during the second quarter and led 38-35. Central opened the third quarter on a nine nothing run and never looked back.

In the nightcaps, Westridge Academy defeated Faith Assembly 85-72 and Quality Education Academy rolled past Piedmont Classic 64-42.




