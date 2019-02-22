The 73rd Annual CIAA Tournament: “Live the Legacy”

The 73rd Annual Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament will kick off on Monday, February, 25 and conclude on Saturday, March 2. Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum will host games Monday through Wednesday. All seats for this venue will be general admission. Thursday through Saturday games will be played at the downtown Spectrum Center.

The CIAA consists of 13 Black College and Universities: Bowie State, Chowan Univ., Claflin College, Elizabeth City State Univ., Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith Univ., Lincoln Univ. (Pa.), Livingstone College, Shaw Univ., St. Augustine’s College, Virginia State Univ., Va. Union Univ., and Winston-Salem State Univ.

Founded in 1912, the conference is the oldest Black Athletic Conference in the nation. In its 107-years of operation, the CIAA has built a strong base for continued success.

It is the third highest attended tournament in all NCAA divisions behind the ACC and the Big Ten. Over the past 10 years, the CIAA’s economic impact on Mecklenburg County has been $325 million while the host Queen City (Charlotte) generated $55 million. For more information on the CIAA Basketball Tournament and events visit: www.theciaa.com.