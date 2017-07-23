The 69th East-West All-Star Game

/ July 21, 2017

Share this article:

The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) presented the 69th Annual East-West All-Star Game played at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday night (July 17). The East teams won both games. The East girls rallied from 11 points down to score a 74-71 victory over the West.

Kayla Jones of Riverside Martin sparked the East with 14-second half points of her total 19 points and 13 rebounds to be named MVP. Kyra Davis of R.S. Central led the West with 16 points and five rebounds.

In the nightcap the East Boys rolled to a 117-108 win. Tyrell Kirk and Jaquan Mills scored 18 points apiece leading the East. Northwest Guilford’s Reggie Davis’ scored a game-high 24 points pacing the West. Davis’ N.W. Guilford teammate, Jalen Spicer, added 15 points and will attend NCA&TSU along with S.W. Guilford’s Kameron Langley.