The 69th East-West All-Star Game

Staff reports / July 21, 2017

In girls’ basketball action, Central Cabarrus’ Mahaley Holt (#4) dribbles around J.H. Rose’s Caster Braswell during first quarter play. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) presented the 69th Annual East-West All-Star Game played at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday night (July 17). The East teams won both games. The East girls rallied from 11 points down to score a 74-71 victory over the West.

Kayla Jones of Riverside Martin sparked the East with 14-second half points of her total 19 points and 13 rebounds to be named MVP. Kyra Davis of R.S. Central led the West with 16 points and five rebounds.

In the nightcap the East Boys rolled to a 117-108 win. Tyrell Kirk and Jaquan Mills scored 18 points apiece leading the East. Northwest Guilford’s Reggie Davis’ scored a game-high 24 points pacing the West. Davis’ N.W. Guilford teammate, Jalen Spicer, added 15 points and will attend NCA&TSU along with S.W. Guilford’s Kameron Langley.

Jalen Spicer   kameron langley
West All-Star guard Jalen Spicer drives past East All-Star Eric Fox. Spicer, from N.W. Guilford, finished with 15 points. Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker.   Kameron Langley from S.W. Guilford scores on a driving lay-up over East guard Sayaun Dent. Photo by Joe Daniels / Carolina Peacemaker.




