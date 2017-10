The 2017 Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run

/ October 23, 2017

Share this article:

The 2017 Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run was held on Oct. 14.

The Women’s Only is one of the largest fundraisers of its kind. Last year, 2,111 participants raised more than $122,000 to benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund. The fund helps uninsured and underinsured women obtain a screening mammogram.

Mammography remains the best way of detecting breast cancer at its earliest stage.