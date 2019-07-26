Team Hines wins ‘The Basketball Tournament’ regional

/ July 26, 2019

Share this article:

Tournament Recap from Saturday

Despite trailing for large chunks of the Greensboro Regional Final, Team Hines beat Team CP3 coached by former NBA player and Winston Salem native Paul, 73-68, on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. Mike James, former player with the New Orleans Pelicans poured 23 points in the final including the winning fadeaway. Sniper Isaiah Miles (Limoges team, France) had 15 points on 5/5 shots beyond the rainbow and Bryant Dunston added 12 points, Team CP-3 had a 13-3 run to lead at the half 40-32. Team Hines erased that lead and tied the game at 51 all starting the fourth quarter. A technical foul was called on the Team CP-3 bench and Team Hines’ Mike James made five free throws and closed out the game scoring eight straight points. The win secured the EuroLeague All Stars a spot in the Championship tournament set to take place August 1st its August 6th at Chicago’s Wintrush Arena. The eight qualifying teams will play for the grand prize of two million dollars.

A pair of UNC basketball alums lead team CP-3 to a big TBT Basketball Tournament win Saturday night at the Greensboro Fieldhouse. P.J. Hairston (UNC, Charlotte Hornets) scored 16 points and Kennedy Meeks (UNC) put up 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Team CP3 past Power of the Paw 73-68 in the second round. Neither team shot higher than 40 percent in the back-and-forth affair. Diante Baldwin (UNCG, Overseas Finland) sealed the victory for Team CP3 with two clutch free throws to reach the target score. Marcquise Reed, scored a team-high 16 points for Power of the Paw in the loss.