Summer Arts Institute Adapts to Virtual Environment

/ July 24, 2020

The Summer Arts Institute is going virtual.

Guilford County Schools has partnered with local organizations to offer virtual and in-person camps in visual arts, jazz, guitar, piano, harp, poetry and writing.

Highlights include Poetry Basketball, which allows kids in grades 3 through 5 to learn about poetry, reading, grammar, proper formation of sentences and more while playing basketball games, thus enhancing their literacy skills. Students in grades 7 through 12 will also want to check out the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop, happening July 27-31 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. Green Hill Center for North Carolina Art will offer virtual camps for students in grades 1 through 6.

“The Summer Arts Institute has been a fantastic way to enrich student learning, and it was important to find a way to continue that this summer,” says Nathan Street, director of fine arts. “We are grateful to our community partners and staff for giving students a creative outlet.”

Dates and costs will vary, and in-person sessions will follow strict health and safety protocols with limited enrollment. To learn more about the options and register, visit: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/17413