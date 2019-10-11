Southwest Cowboys win Battle of High Point

HIGH POINT – After defeating High Point Central earlier in the season and trouncing T. Wingate Andrews on Friday, 35-14, the Southwest Guilford Cowboys have captured bragging rights in the battle of High Point.

The Red Raiders scored first on an 83 yard pick six by safety Jenoah McKiver. The PAT failed.

Early in the second quarter Southwest capped a drive with receiver DeAnthony Butchee catching a 25 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaden Rogers. The Cowboys led 7-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the quarter. On the ensuing kickoff Andrews took three plays capped off by a 50-yard halfback option scoring strike to Christopher Baker from AJ Herndon. The two- point conversion was good making the score 14-7.

Over the next five minutes the Cowboys’ quarterback Rogers threw two touchdowns: one to Quantez Poche for 12 yards and Butchee caught his second of the half making the score 21-14.

Southwest took the second half kickoff and marched 88 yards, capped off by Rodney Scott’s short touchdown run lifting the score to 28-14.

The Cowboys were led by Rogers, who completed 16-of-26 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Butchee added seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns while Scott had seven rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Both coaches will have their teams working on fundamentals as they combined for 23 penalties totaling 253 yards.