Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Friday , October 11th 2019

Southwest Cowboys win Battle of High Point

By Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / October 11, 2019

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Southwest Guilford’s Jaden Rogers heads towards the end zone.
Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Southwest Guilford Cowboys William Armstrong and Rodney Scott celebrate a third quarter touchdown. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Caroliona Peacemaker

HIGH POINT – After defeating High Point Central earlier in the season and trouncing T. Wingate Andrews on Friday, 35-14, the Southwest Guilford Cowboys have captured bragging rights in the battle of High Point.

The Red Raiders scored first on an 83 yard pick six by safety Jenoah McKiver. The PAT failed.

Early in the second quarter Southwest capped a drive with receiver DeAnthony Butchee catching a 25 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaden Rogers. The Cowboys led 7-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the quarter. On the ensuing kickoff Andrews took three plays capped off by a 50-yard halfback option scoring strike to Christopher Baker from AJ Herndon. The two- point conversion was good making the score 14-7.

Over the next five minutes the Cowboys’ quarterback Rogers threw two touchdowns: one to Quantez Poche for 12 yards and Butchee caught his second of the half making the score 21-14.
Southwest took the second half kickoff and marched 88 yards, capped off by Rodney Scott’s short touchdown run lifting the score to 28-14.

The Cowboys were led by Rogers, who completed 16-of-26 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Butchee added seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns while Scott had seven rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Both coaches will have their teams working on fundamentals as they combined for 23 penalties totaling 253 yards.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Southwest Cowboys win Battle of High Point

October 11, 2019

The impact of cold weather on our health

October 10, 2019

Stallings Lobby dedicated at A&T

October 10, 2019

What happens next in N.C. NAACP allegations drama?

October 9, 2019
Read More
Advertisement
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter