Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Sunday , November 19th 2017

Southeast Guilford’s Oviosun signs with LSU

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / November 17, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
With her parents, Evans and Sherren Oviosun at her side, Kiya Oviosun signs a letter of intent to attend LSU on a track scholarship. Photo by Joe Daniels.

With her parents, Evans and Sherren Oviosun at her side, Kiya Oviosun signs a letter of intent to attend LSU on a track scholarship. Photo by Joe Daniels.

Southeast Guilford High School senior track All-American, Kiya Oviosun, held a press conference last Thursday afternoon to announce where she would continue her track career. Oviosun had narrowed had choices to Florida, Houston and Louisiana State University (LSU). Oviosun selected Louisiana State University.

Kiya Oviosun, stands next to a large photograph featuring herself with her parents. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker.

Kiya Oviosun, stands next to a large photograph featuring herself with her parents. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker.

“I could see myself at LSU for 4-years and it was a good fit for me. Besides, I am looking forward to the spicy Cajun food. I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to run on the collegiate level,” said Oviosun.

She competed for the Falcons over the past three-years in the 200,400, and 4×200 meter races. Alton Tyre, Southeast Guilford Head Track & Field Coach described Oviosun as the greatest track & field athlete ever at Southeast Guilford.

“I want to make an impact on my community, and if that is not with athletics then that is okay with me. I just want to put my name out there in a positive way,” said Oviosun.

She said her fondest memory participating in high school track and field is running the 400m at the NCHSAA 4-A 2017 State Championships. At that meet, Oviosun posted a career-best time of 53.53 seconds. It was the fourth fastest time ever run at the championships. That time catapulted Oviosun up to eighth fastest in the nation on the high school level.

Oviosun said she would one day like to break a collegiate record and ultimately run professionally.

“It’s very comforting to know that my career will continue especially at a Division I university in a really good conference (SEC),” said Oviosun.

Kiya is the youngest daughter of Evans and Sherren Oviosun. she has an older sister , Kellie Oviosun Washington.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
With new diagnostic numbers for hypertension, it is now estimated that 59 percent of African American men and 56 percent for African American women are hypertensive.

New blood pressure recommendations

November 17, 2017
IMG-379_505

Champions of multiculturalism receive NCCJ Citation Awards

November 17, 2017
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC-12)

Adams, Butterfield oppose GOP tax reform plan

November 17, 2017
With her parents, Evans and Sherren Oviosun at her side, Kiya Oviosun signs a letter of intent to attend LSU on a track scholarship. Photo by Joe Daniels.

Southeast Guilford’s Oviosun signs with LSU

November 17, 2017
Read More
Advertisement

Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter