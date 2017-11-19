Southeast Guilford’s Oviosun signs with LSU

/ November 17, 2017

Southeast Guilford High School senior track All-American, Kiya Oviosun, held a press conference last Thursday afternoon to announce where she would continue her track career. Oviosun had narrowed had choices to Florida, Houston and Louisiana State University (LSU). Oviosun selected Louisiana State University.

“I could see myself at LSU for 4-years and it was a good fit for me. Besides, I am looking forward to the spicy Cajun food. I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to run on the collegiate level,” said Oviosun.

She competed for the Falcons over the past three-years in the 200,400, and 4×200 meter races. Alton Tyre, Southeast Guilford Head Track & Field Coach described Oviosun as the greatest track & field athlete ever at Southeast Guilford.

“I want to make an impact on my community, and if that is not with athletics then that is okay with me. I just want to put my name out there in a positive way,” said Oviosun.

She said her fondest memory participating in high school track and field is running the 400m at the NCHSAA 4-A 2017 State Championships. At that meet, Oviosun posted a career-best time of 53.53 seconds. It was the fourth fastest time ever run at the championships. That time catapulted Oviosun up to eighth fastest in the nation on the high school level.

Oviosun said she would one day like to break a collegiate record and ultimately run professionally.

“It’s very comforting to know that my career will continue especially at a Division I university in a really good conference (SEC),” said Oviosun.

Kiya is the youngest daughter of Evans and Sherren Oviosun. she has an older sister , Kellie Oviosun Washington.