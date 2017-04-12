Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , April 12th 2017

Southeast Falcons Dominate Triangle Track Meet

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / April 7, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
Malikhi Copper of Southeast Guilford sprinted to an easy win in the boys 110m hurdles timed in 16.03 seconds. Photo by Joe Daniels

Malikhi Copper of Southeast Guilford sprinted to an easy win in the boys 110m hurdles timed in 16.03 seconds. Photo by Joe Daniels

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford High School hosted a Triangle Track Meet with the Page Pirates and the Patriots of Southern Alamance on Thursday afternoon, March 30.

The Falcons dominated the meet winning 12 of 18 events posting a score of 97.50 points to Page’s 57 and Southern Alamance’s 19.50. The Lady Falcons were led by junior sprinter Kiya Oviosun. She swept the 100m in 12.10 secs., the 200m in 25.30 secs. and the 400m in 59.10 seconds. Distance runner Ajalee Blue won the 800m with a time of 2:31 and anchored the Falcons’ winning 4x800m relay team finishing in 10:39.

In boys action, the Page Pirates edged Southeast with a tally of 79 points to 64.50 while Southern Alamance totaled 41.50 points.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter