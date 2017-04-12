Southeast Falcons Dominate Triangle Track Meet

/ April 7, 2017

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford High School hosted a Triangle Track Meet with the Page Pirates and the Patriots of Southern Alamance on Thursday afternoon, March 30.

The Falcons dominated the meet winning 12 of 18 events posting a score of 97.50 points to Page’s 57 and Southern Alamance’s 19.50. The Lady Falcons were led by junior sprinter Kiya Oviosun. She swept the 100m in 12.10 secs., the 200m in 25.30 secs. and the 400m in 59.10 seconds. Distance runner Ajalee Blue won the 800m with a time of 2:31 and anchored the Falcons’ winning 4x800m relay team finishing in 10:39.

In boys action, the Page Pirates edged Southeast with a tally of 79 points to 64.50 while Southern Alamance totaled 41.50 points.