Sunday , October 15th 2017

Sororities and fraternities lend a helping hand during GHOE

Special to the Peacemaker / October 13, 2017

As part of North Carolina A&T State University’s Homecoming weekend, Aggie Alumni who are Sorority and Fraternity Members from Spring 92 visited Washington Montessori School.

Approximately 50 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma came together to make a difference in the lives of the students at Washington Montessori School located at 1110 East Washington Street in Greensboro. Principal Sharon Jacobs and staff welcomed the alumni with open arms.

“It was an awesome experience for all of us. It was great sowing seeds into our young men with my Aggie Brothers,” said Keith Barron of Greensboro, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

#Spring92GreeksGiveBack was a true testament that alumni can celebrate as well as serve. That day the group read to the children, enjoyed lunch and talked with students about the importance of character traits and goal planning.




