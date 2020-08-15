Six Aggie Bowlers Receive NTCA Academic Honors

/ August 13, 2020

WHITEWATER, WI – Six North Carolina A&T Aggie’s women’s bowlers received National TenPin Coaches Association academic honors and the team received All-Academic Team honors.

Seniors Tyra Merritt and Mia Pope and juniors Ana Olaya, Chloe Jones and Brionna Thompson and sophomore Ericka Quesada were the six bowlers recognized.

Olaya finished second on the team, bowling in 39 matches and totaled 7,552 pins for an average of 193.64. She was also named to the 2019-20 second-team All-MEAC. Her best finish of the season was a seventh-place finish at the TRACK Kat Klash.

Quesada finished third on the team, bowling in 36 matches and totaled 6,844 pins for an average of 190.11. She was also named to the 2019-20 second-team All-MEAC. Her best finish of the season was at the second MEAC Meet.

Merritt finished fourth on the team, bowling in 31 matches and totaled 5,679 pins for an average of 183.19. Her best finish of the season was an eighth-place finish at the second MEAC Meet.

Pope finished fifth on the team, bowling 30 matches and totaled 5,660 pins for an average of 188.67. She also recorded her best finish at that tournament, a fifth-place finish.

The Aggies also placed on the NTCA All-Academic Team. N.C. A&T posted a cumulative GPA of 3.52.

In a shortened season due COVID-19, N.C. A&T finished the season with a 73-40 record, including a 17-3 MEAC record to finish second in the conference. The Aggies finished the season ranked 10th in the NTCA poll. A total of 380 student-athletes representing 69 schools placed on the All-Academic Team. To qualify, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic school year.

A total of 57 schools were named on the All-Academic Team. To qualify, a school must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.2 or higher for the academic school year.

