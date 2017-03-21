Sit-in essay and poster contest winners recognized

/ March 17, 2017

Share this article:

Eight GCS students were honored by N.C. A&T State University in this year’s February 1 Sit-In Essay and Poster Contest.

Each year, in remembrance of the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins in Greensboro, the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at N.C. A&T State University sponsors an essay and poster contest. The essays describe a cause students believe to be worthy of civic action requiring personal, social and political courage at a local, state or national level.

Middle school winners are:

Kayla Kizzie, Southeast Middle, first place, middle school poster

Rebekah Y. Kim, Southwest Middle, second place, middle school poster

Jovan Bopp and Andrew Song, Academy at Lincoln, second place, middle school poster

Lauren E. Marshall, Southern Middle, third place, middle school poster

High school winners are:

Ayatana Osinowo, Southern High, first place, high school poster.

Tyriek Miller, Southern High, second place, high school poster.

Tyra Thomas, Southern High, third place, high school poster.

Marlon Summers II, Middle College at A&T, first place, essay.

High school students placing first in the essay and poster contests received a $1,000 scholarship award, while second-place finishers received a $500 scholarship award.