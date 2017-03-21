Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sit-in essay and poster contest winners recognized

Courtesy Guilford County Schools / March 17, 2017

Ayatana Osinowo (left), a student at Southern High School, was the first place high school poster winner and Kayla Kizzie (right), a student at Southeast Guilford Middle, was the first place middle school poster winner. Photo courtesy GCS

Eight GCS students were honored by N.C. A&T State University in this year’s February 1 Sit-In Essay and Poster Contest.

Each year, in remembrance of the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins in Greensboro, the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at N.C. A&T State University sponsors an essay and poster contest. The essays describe a cause students believe to be worthy of civic action requiring personal, social and political courage at a local, state or national level.

Middle school winners are:

  • Kayla Kizzie, Southeast Middle, first place, middle school poster
  • Rebekah Y. Kim, Southwest Middle, second place, middle school poster
  • Jovan Bopp and Andrew Song, Academy at Lincoln, second place, middle school poster
  • Lauren E. Marshall, Southern Middle, third place, middle school poster

High school winners are:

  • Ayatana Osinowo, Southern High, first place, high school poster.
  • Tyriek Miller, Southern High, second place, high school poster.
  • Tyra Thomas, Southern High, third place, high school poster.
  • Marlon Summers II, Middle College at A&T, first place, essay.

High school students placing first in the essay and poster contests received a $1,000 scholarship award, while second-place finishers received a $500 scholarship award.




