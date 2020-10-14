Sickle Cell Virtual Run/Walk

October 14, 2020

A local team of walkers raised $250 funds for Sickle Cell research. Led by Pat Frazier, chairperson of the Health Committee of the Greensboro Branch NAACP.

The 11-member team socially distanced and walked 2.5 miles during the Seventh Annual Mind.Body.Soul 5K Walk/ Run, organized by The Piedmont Health Services Sickle Cell Agency.

Frazier’s team wore t-shirts memorializing Pastor Stacey Frazier.