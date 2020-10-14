Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Sickle Cell Virtual Run/Walk

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / October 14, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Front row: Earla Dorsett and Marianne Plaus. Second row: Georgia Bowser (left, green mask) and Lettie Taylor. Back Row (zig-zag): Zenobia Frazier; Michael Frazier, Pat Frazier, Necia Meadows, Thurstena Stephens and Charles Stevens.

A local team of walkers raised $250 funds for Sickle Cell research. Led by Pat Frazier, chairperson of the Health Committee of the Greensboro Branch NAACP.

The 11-member team socially distanced and walked 2.5 miles during the Seventh Annual Mind.Body.Soul 5K Walk/ Run, organized by The Piedmont Health Services Sickle Cell Agency.

Frazier’s team wore t-shirts memorializing Pastor Stacey Frazier.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Celebrate Halloween with the City of Greensboro

October 16, 2020

Cold weather may lead to combo of COVID-19 and influenza

October 16, 2020

A&T’s Kearney makes history

October 16, 2020

Movie Review: The Forty-Year-Old Version

October 16, 2020
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter