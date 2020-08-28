Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Shaw selects Knox to be next AD

Courtesy Shaw University / August 28, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

George Knox

RALEIGH – After a national search, Shaw University President, Dr. Paulette Dillard, has announced the appointment of George Knox as its new Director of Athletics. Knox assumes the role on September 1, 2020, succeeding Dr. Alfonza L. Carter, who announced his retirement after serving nearly two decades in the position.

Knox brings over a decade of professional experience to this role, including a one-year stint as interim director of athletics at Winston-Salem State University. Since 2015, Knox has served as the Associate Director of Athletics at WSSU. Besides ensuring that the Rams Athletic Department and its student-athletes remain in full compliance with NCAA rules and guidelines, he also supervised the athletic facilities and general game-day operations.

“I’m excited to welcome Mr. George Knox as our new Athletic Director,” remarked President Dillard. “Mr. Knox’s work ethic, leadership, and successful track record of fundraising make him the ideal candidate to lead this program. I appreciate his focus on athletes first being students while imparting his competitive mentality.”

Prior to joining the staff at Winston-Salem State, Knox served as the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Associate Commissioner for External Relations where he managed all external partners. He also served as the liaison for television production and was the championship coordinator for the CIAA Football Championship game as well as secondary coordinator for the CIAA Basketball Championship Tournament.

Knox’s accomplishments include serving on the NCAA Division II Basketball Regional Advisory Committee and on the NCAA Division II Tennis Regional Advisory Committee.

Knox is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University with a degree in Sports Management.

Shaw University sponsors 13 varsity sports teams that compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II. Shaw has 10 sports that compete in the CIAA Conference.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

How to deal with laundry during COVID-19

August 28, 2020

Shaw selects Knox to be next AD

August 28, 2020

Adams gets few answers from Postmaster General

August 28, 2020

Library and History Museum Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

August 27, 2020
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter